Bandido Reportedly Done With AAA
June 9, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bandido may be done with AAA, based on a booking he took with another company recently. The AEW star worked the main event for The Crash on June 2. Konnan had previously said that if Bandido worked that show, AAA wouldn’t be able to use him anymore.
The match featured Bandido teaming with Galeno del Mal and Dr. Wagner Jr. to defeat Bobby Fish, Flamita & Pierroth Jr.
Bandido was signed to AEW in November. He was forced to take time away due to visa issues, but returned in April.
