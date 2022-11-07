Bandido Reportedly Signs With AEW

F4WOnline reports that Bandido has officially signed with AEW after getting an offer from them back in September. The former ROH World Champion wrestled Chris Jericho on the September 28 Dynamite, and was offered a contract after the match. He signed a deal in October but then changed his mind after getting an offer from WWE. At the time, he said he was considering both but leaning toward AEW.

He will wrestle Rush on this Friday’s episode of Rampage.