Bandido Retains ROH World Title At Supercard Of Honor

July 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bandido survived a tough challenge from Konosuke Takeshita to retain his ROH World Championship at Supercard Of Honor. Friday’s show saw Bandido put his title on the line against Takeshita in the main event. After a back and forth match that went nearly 30 minutes, Bandido countered a Falcon Arrow into an inside cradle to win the match and defend his title.

After the match, Hechihero got on the apron and pointed to Bandido’s title, indicating he was coming for the champion.

Bandido’s title reign, his second, stands at 97 days. He won the title from Chris Jericho at AEW Dynasty on April 6th.

