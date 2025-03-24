Bandido Retrieves Gravity’s Mask From Chris Jericho On AEW Collision

Bandido has Gravity’s mask back, taking it away from Chris Jericho on Sunday’s AEW Collision. Sunday’s show saw Bandido defeat Johnny TV in a match and then call out The Learning Tree. He told Jericho to return the mask he took from Gravity at AEW Revolution and Jericho put it on.

Bandido ended up nailing Jericho with a punch and fought off the Learning Tree before escaping with the mask.