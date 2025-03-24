wrestling / News

Bandido Retrieves Gravity’s Mask From Chris Jericho On AEW Collision

March 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bandido AEW Collision 3-23-25 Image Credit: AEW

Bandido has Gravity’s mask back, taking it away from Chris Jericho on Sunday’s AEW Collision. Sunday’s show saw Bandido defeat Johnny TV in a match and then call out The Learning Tree. He told Jericho to return the mask he took from Gravity at AEW Revolution and Jericho put it on.

Bandido ended up nailing Jericho with a punch and fought off the Learning Tree before escaping with the mask.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Bandido, Chris Jericho, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading