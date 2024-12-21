Bandido Returns At ROH Final Battle After Chris Jericho Retains World Title

Bandido is back, making his return at ROH Final Battle following Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship defense. Jericho defeated Matt Cardona at Friday’s show to retain his title after Bryan Keith hit Cardona with the title belt.

After the match, the Learning Tree attacked Cardona. That led to Bandido making his return, clearing the ring to make the save for Cardona.

Bandido has been out of action since June of last year, with vignettes teasing his return on the past few weeks of AEW TV.