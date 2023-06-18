Bandido Reveals He Suffered A Broken Wrist at AEW Rampage Taping

In a post on Facebook, Bandido announced that he suffered a broken wrist in his match with Konosuke Takeshita at the AEW Rampage taping. The match was taped on Wednesday and aired last night. It’s unknown how long he will be out of action.

He wrote: “This is cracked! At the AEW Rampage event against Takeshita I broke my wrist and the first diagnosis has been that it is a triangular fibrocartilag complex injury and I need surgery as soon as possible evento On Monday I will go for the second and final opinion as soon as I have to cancel my closest commitments ! an apology to all the fans.”