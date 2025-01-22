Bandido Reveals the Origin of His Finisher’s Name, the 21 Plex

– During a recent chat with RJ City on Hey! (EW), AEW wrestler Bandido explained the meaning behind the name of his finishing move, the 21 Plex. Bandido said on the topic (via Fightful), “21 is the number which my father plays football when I was a kid. I said, if I was, if I can be a professional football soccer, I want to use that number on my shirt.”

As previously reported, Bandido is out of action after suffering a concussion injury at ROH Final Battle.