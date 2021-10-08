wrestling / News
Bandido To Defend ROH World Title Against Alex Zayne On Upcoming ROH TV
October 8, 2021
Bandido is set to defend the ROH World title against Alex Zayne on an upcoming “Championship Edition” of ROH TV. Kevin Eck announced the match in the newest Eck’s Files, and it’ll mark the first ROH World title match on television since back in February.
Here’s the release from ROH on the upcoming title match:
ROH World Champion Bandido’s title defense against Alex Zayne headlines a Championship Edition of Ring of Honor Wrestling next month.
Zayne, who defeated Bandido in January 2020 in their only previous meeting, earned the title shot by winning the Honor Rumble at Death Before Dishonor last month.
This will be the first ROH World Title Match on broadcast television since February.
