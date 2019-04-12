Bandido Says He’d Like To Work With NJPW As Part of ROH Partnership

In an interview with Solo Wrestling, Bandido spoke about wanting to work with NJPW, the possibility of still working with CMLL now that he was exclusive to ROH and more. Here are highlights:

On wanting to work with NJPW: “I’d love to. It would be a dream come true to represent Mexico in the Best of the Super Jr or in any other New Japan tournament. Before signing with ROH it was impossible for me, because you have to be signed to CMLL in Mexico if you wanna do something like that. But now that I have this contract with ROH I hope the partnership helps.”

On the possibility of working CMLL in Mexico now that he’s contracted with ROH: “I’d rather do Japan. Actually, I trained in CMLL and they never gave me an opportunity. When I talked with them, they told me that there was no plan for me, and that’s fair. Now I have a bigger name and I’m doing more things, so I think I’m gonna work more outside Mexico now rather than stay there.”

On Flamita coming to ROH: “I hope Flamita gets an opportunity soon so they (ROH) can see how good he is and that he can be part of this company. We are working on dates and schedule, but I hope he comes to ROH sooner than later. That’s a proposal I had, the Mexa Blood in ROH, but yeah, that’s all the office.”