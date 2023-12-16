Bandido Says His Second Wrist Surgery Was A Success

Bandido suffered a broken wrist back in June and after surgery, he noted that the injury didn’t heal properly and he was exploring his options. In a post on Twitter, the masked wrestler revealed that his second surgery was a success and he’s once again on the road to recovery.

He wrote: “2nd surgery was successful. In first place a wanna say thank you to God for always keep with me! To @AEW workers and fans!! who always support me!! and in a very special mention @TonyKhan for all the attentions that he had to me and my family THANK YOU VERY MUCH.”