Bandido Set For GCW Shows In December
October 27, 2021 | Posted by
Bandido has set some new bookings, as he’s set to appear at three GCW shows in December. GCW announced on Wednesday that the ROH World Champion will make his debut for them at their December 3rd, 4th, and 17th shows.
The December 3rd show takes place in Houston, December 4th is in Dallas, and December 17th is in Los Angeles. Bandido’s opponents were not announced.
The new bookings came shortly after ROH announced a hiatus for the start of 2022, starting after ROH Final Battle on December 11th.
*BREAKING*
BANDIDO is coming to GCW!
December 3: HOUSTON
December 4: DALLAS
December 17: LA
Tickets for all 3 events go on Sale this Friday (10/29) at 3PM Est! pic.twitter.com/sk5hPiucnc
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 27, 2021
