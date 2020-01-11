Bandido Officially Signs New ROH Contract

– It looks like Bandido is staying with ROH for the time being. ROH Wrestling announced today on the company’s official Facebook page that he has re-upped with the promotion and signed a new contract. You can check out the announcement below.

Wrestling Superstar Bandido Has Officially Signed A New Contract With ROH! Ring Of Honor Wrestling Takes Great Pride In Signing And Developing Top Wrestling Star From Around The World And We Are Very Proud To Have Bandido On Our Roster!

As previously reported, the wrestler captured the PWG title last month from Jeff Cobb. He’s also scheduled to work this weekend’s ROH events with Saturday Night at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia later tonight and Honor Reigns Supreme in Concord, North Carolina tomorrow (Jan. 12).