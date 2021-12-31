Bandido To Defend ROH World Title at GCW Say You Will

There will be two ROH World Titles defended at GCW Say You Will, with Bandido set to compete on the show. GCW announced on Thursday that Bandido will defend his title against Blake Christian at the January 15th event.

The show already had Jonathan Gresham set to defend his World Title, which is now named the ROH World Pure Championship, against 2 Cold Scorpio at the show.

The show will air on FITE TV.