wrestling / News
Bandido To Defend ROH World Title at GCW Say You Will
December 30, 2021 | Posted by
There will be two ROH World Titles defended at GCW Say You Will, with Bandido set to compete on the show. GCW announced on Thursday that Bandido will defend his title against Blake Christian at the January 15th event.
The show already had Jonathan Gresham set to defend his World Title, which is now named the ROH World Pure Championship, against 2 Cold Scorpio at the show.
The show will air on FITE TV.
*Chicago Update*
Just Signed:
BANDIDO
vs
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
Plus:
Allie vs Kylie
AJ vs PCO
Gresham vs Scorpio
The Briscoes
Ricky Morton
Dark Sheik
Get Tix:https://t.co/zpbuIzLuoV
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
1/15/22 – 8PM
Grand Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/ySjltDcHng
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 31, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls His Pitch To Vince McMahon To Sign Steve Austin, Decision To Pair Austin With Ted DiBiase
- Toni Storm Gone From WWE After Requesting Release, Reaction From Within WWE
- Britt Baker Shares Pic of Toni Storm Following Storm’s WWE Exit
- Colt Cabana Discusses Original Plans For Him And Dark Order Before Brodie Lee Passed