Bandido vs. Jay Lethal In A Proving Ground Match Added to Tonight’s ROH TV

April 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Image Credit: ROH

The ROH World Champion will battle a former champion on tonight’s ROH TV, as Bandido will face Jay Lethal in Proving Ground match. If Lethal can defeat Bandido, or last ten minutes, he will get a World title match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Bandido vs. Jay Lethal
* Preston Vance vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. TBD
* MxM Collection vs. TBD
* Marina Shafir vs. TBD

