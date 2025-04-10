wrestling / News
Bandido vs. Jay Lethal In A Proving Ground Match Added to Tonight’s ROH TV
The ROH World Champion will battle a former champion on tonight’s ROH TV, as Bandido will face Jay Lethal in Proving Ground match. If Lethal can defeat Bandido, or last ten minutes, he will get a World title match. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Bandido vs. Jay Lethal
* Preston Vance vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. TBD
* MxM Collection vs. TBD
* Marina Shafir vs. TBD
They have clashed many times in tag team competition. But TONIGHT for the first-time ever they go head-to-head in singles action as @TheLethalJay enters the PROVING GROUND to face ROH World Champ @bandidowrestler!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/2Lu4cdtb0W
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 10, 2025
