Bandido vs. Jay Lethal In A Proving Ground Match Added to Tonight’s ROH TV

The ROH World Champion will battle a former champion on tonight’s ROH TV, as Bandido will face Jay Lethal in Proving Ground match. If Lethal can defeat Bandido, or last ten minutes, he will get a World title match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Bandido vs. Jay Lethal

* Preston Vance vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. TBD

* MxM Collection vs. TBD

* Marina Shafir vs. TBD