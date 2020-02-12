wrestling / News
Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham World Title Match Announced for PWG KOBE Next Month
– PWG has announced that Bandido will defend his PWG Championship against Jonathan Gresham at the upcoming PWG KOBE event set for next month. The card is scheduled for March 29.
Tickets for the event will go on sale on Thursday, February 20. It will be held at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Here’s the updated lineup:
* PWG World Championship Match: Bandido (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham
* The VeloCities vs. Aramis & Rey Horus
* Orange Cassidy vs. Mick Moretti
* Jeff Cobb vs. David Starr
* JD Drake vs. Brody King vs. Black Taurus vs. Caveman Ugg
* Dragon Lee vs. Flamita
* Blake Christian, Tony Deppen & Alex Zayne vs. The Rascalz
Jonathan Gresham faces Bandido for the PWG World Title on March 29th!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) February 12, 2020
Tickets for KOBE go on sale Thursday, February, 20th at 8PM PDT!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) February 12, 2020
