Bandido vs. Orange Cassidy Set For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Bandido and Orange Cassidy for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The match will be for Cassidy’s AEW International Championship. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Bandido

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Four Pillars Tournament Finals: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin