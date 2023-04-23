wrestling / News
Bandido vs. Orange Cassidy Set For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Bandido and Orange Cassidy for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The match will be for Cassidy’s AEW International Championship. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Bandido
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Four Pillars Tournament Finals: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
This Wednesday, 4/26
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
LIVE on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT
AEW International Title@orangecassidy vs @bandidowrestler
Orange Cassidy has won 19 straight title defenses, but standing in the way of 20 is the highly anticipated return of Bandido THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/Zn9e9scIbW
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 22, 2023
