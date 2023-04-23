wrestling / News

Bandido vs. Orange Cassidy Set For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

April 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Bandido and Orange Cassidy for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The match will be for Cassidy’s AEW International Championship. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Bandido
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Four Pillars Tournament Finals: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

