Bandido Wants to Hold the AAA Mega Championship, Talks ROH Hiatus & Final Battle

Bandido recently weighed in on his desire to win the AAA Mega Championship as well as ROH’s hiatus and his match at Final Battle. The ROH World Champion spoke with Sports Illustrated and you can see some highlights below:

On wanting to make his mark in Mexico: “I want to hold a belt of that magnitude [the AAA Mega Championship] in Mexico. AAA is very different from CMLL. They are very different companies and each one has their own way of working and capturing their fans with good quality encounters. I am excited to make more opportunities.”

On AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo: “Vikingo, he is spectacular, What he can do above the ring is amazing. I want to do more with him, either against him or with him as a partner.”

On what he’ll miss most during ROH’s hiatus: “Without a doubt, it is the dressing room. There is a brotherhood and companionship that make you feel at home. That is what I will miss greatly. I owe everything to the fans, and that’s why I wrestle the style I do. They have brought me to where I am now, and I will always, always, give my full, maximum effort for them every time I step in the ring, just like I will at Final Battle.”