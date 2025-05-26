Bandido Wants Mistico At AEW Grand Slam: Mexico

Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido has expressed a strong desire to face the legendary Mistico at AEW’s inaugural Grand Slam: Mexico event. As a proud luchador, Bandido is eager to compete on such a significant stage, with the event scheduled for June 18, 2025, at the iconic Arena Mexico in Mexico City.

During the AEW Double or Nothing post-show media scrum (per Fightful.com) on May 25th, Fightful’s Kimmy Sokol asked Bandido about his dream opponents for the historic Mexico City show. Bandido highlighted his lifelong admiration for Mistico.