Bandido Wins First Match in Nearly Two Years on AEW Collision
Bandido wrestled his first match in 603 days on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, picking up a win. The luchador defeated The Learning Tree’s Bryan Keith with a 21 Plex. It’s Bandido’s first match since 2023, as he had been out of action with a broken wrist, which required multiple surgeries to fully repair. When he came back at ROH Final Battle, he suffered a concussion.
