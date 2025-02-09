Bandido Wins First Match in Nearly Two Years on AEW Collision

Bandido wrestled his first match in 603 days on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, picking up a win. The luchador defeated The Learning Tree’s Bryan Keith with a 21 Plex. It’s Bandido’s first match since 2023, as he had been out of action with a broken wrist, which required multiple surgeries to fully repair. When he came back at ROH Final Battle, he suffered a concussion.

After 603 days he is BACK and unbothered by ANY bounty on his head – BANDIDO! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@bandidowrestler pic.twitter.com/XP7KpnEefK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2025

AEW seems like the ONLY company not afraid of doing cool & fun shit in a match. THIS WAS AWESOME!#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/rLddc45io5 — 🥷𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐲𝐱𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 ©️ (@19smxke97) February 9, 2025