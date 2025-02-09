wrestling / News

Bandido Wins First Match in Nearly Two Years on AEW Collision

February 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bandido Bryan Keith AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Bandido wrestled his first match in 603 days on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, picking up a win. The luchador defeated The Learning Tree’s Bryan Keith with a 21 Plex. It’s Bandido’s first match since 2023, as he had been out of action with a broken wrist, which required multiple surgeries to fully repair. When he came back at ROH Final Battle, he suffered a concussion.

