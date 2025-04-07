Bandido Defeats Chris Jericho, Wins ROH World Title At AEW Dynasty

Bandido was able to withstand Chris Jericho’s dirty tactics to defeat him and win the ROH World Championship at AEW Dynasty. Sunday’s PPV, saw the two battle in a Mask vs. Title match, with Bandido ultimately picking up the win. At one point late in the match, Byian Keith came down and fought with Gravity. With the ref distracted, Jericho hit Bandido with his bat for the win. However, Bandido’s family was at ringside and pointed out the bat to the refs. The match was restarted and Bandido got the win with a Go To Sleep.

Bandido is in his second reign as champion, having previously held it back in July to December of 2021. Jericho’s title reign, his second, ends at 165 days. He defeated Mark Briscoe in a Laddder War on the October 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite to win the title.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1909066471696646345

MASK VS. TITLE! Can the ROH World Champion Chris Jericho do the unthinkable and unmask Bandido tonight?! Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@IAmJericho | @bandidowrestler pic.twitter.com/4TGOiohTkg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1909068512934474156

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1909068868015763583