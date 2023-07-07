Bandido Had Wrist Surgery Earlier This Week

In a post on Twitter, Luchablog reported that Bandido had surgery on his fractured wrist yesterday. The injury happened last month during the taping of the June 16 AEW Rampage, where he had a match with Konosuke Takeshita.

Bandido wrote at the time: “This is cracked! At the AEW Rampage event against Takeshita I broke my wrist and the first diagnosis has been that it is a triangular fibrocartilag complex injury and I need surgery as soon as possible evento On Monday I will go for the second and final opinion as soon as I have to cancel my closest commitments ! an apology to all the fans.”

It’s unknown how long he will be out, but a fractured wrist typically requires 6-12 weeks to heal.