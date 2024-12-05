wrestling / News

Bandido’s Return Teased On AEW Dynamite

December 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bandido AEW Image Credit: AEW

Bandido is making his way back to AEW TV, with his return teased on Dynamite. A vignette aired on Wednesday’s show promoting the former ROH World Champion’s return. You can check it out below.

No word as of yet on when Bandido will make his return. He has been out of action since June 2023 due to a wrist injury that required two surgeries.

