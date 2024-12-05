wrestling / News
Bandido’s Return Teased On AEW Dynamite
December 4, 2024 | Posted by
Bandido is making his way back to AEW TV, with his return teased on Dynamite. A vignette aired on Wednesday’s show promoting the former ROH World Champion’s return. You can check it out below.
No word as of yet on when Bandido will make his return. He has been out of action since June 2023 due to a wrist injury that required two surgeries.
MOST WANTED: Rumor has it former ROH World Champion BANDIDO is coming back to town…
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@bandidowrestler pic.twitter.com/AAiOmAimnO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2024
MOST WANTED🔫🌵 https://t.co/Z8titkQDOK
— Bandido🔫🌵 (@bandidowrestler) December 5, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on The Rock’s Status for WrestleMania 41, WWE’s Creative Plans
- Triple H Says Pat McAfee Is Readying for ‘Full-Time’ Return to WWE Raw Broadcast Team
- Mark Henry Says Everyone In AEW Wants To ‘Circle Jerk’ About Creative
- Big E’s Girlfriend Comments on Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods’ Actions on WWE Raw