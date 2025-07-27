Bang Bang Gang Advance In Tag Title Eliminator Tournament on AEW Collision

Another team has advanced in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator tournament on tonight’s Collision. The Bang Bang Gang, represented by Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn, defeated Bryan Keith and Big Bill to move onto the semfinals. They will now face FTR. The other matches include The Outrunners vs. The Young Bucks (which happens on Dynamite) and Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) vs. The Gates of Agony.

