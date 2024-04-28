wrestling / News

The Bang Bang Gang Retain AEW Trios Titles on Collision

April 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Bang Bang Gang Image Credit: AEW

The Bang Bang Gang are still the Unified AEW Trios champions, retaining their titles on tonight’s AEW Collision. Jay White and the Gunns defeated Action Andretti and Top Flight, with White getting the pin after a Blade Runner.

The team became unified champions at Dynasty this past Sunday and have held them for six days. They are also the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions for 102 days after winning them on January 17.

