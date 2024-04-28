wrestling / News
The Bang Bang Gang Retain AEW Trios Titles on Collision
The Bang Bang Gang are still the Unified AEW Trios champions, retaining their titles on tonight’s AEW Collision. Jay White and the Gunns defeated Action Andretti and Top Flight, with White getting the pin after a Blade Runner.
The team became unified champions at Dynasty this past Sunday and have held them for six days. They are also the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions for 102 days after winning them on January 17.
