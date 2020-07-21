wrestling / News
Bar Fight Made Official For This Week’s Smackdown
July 20, 2020 | Posted by
We now have a confirmed Bar Fight for this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced during a promo for this Friday’s episode that Sheamus and Jeff Hardy will face off in the previously-announced Bar Fight. The match had originally been set for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules got moved off the card. While Sheamus hinted at the match happening this week, telling Jeff after attacking him on Friday that he will “see you next week,” it had not yet been confirmed.
Smackdown airs Friday on FOX.
