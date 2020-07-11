wrestling / News

Bar Fight Set For The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

July 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

WWE will have a bar fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, it was announced that Jeff Hardy will face Sheamus in a Bar Fight at the PPV. The match was set up with a segment in which Hardy appeared on MizTV and accepted a challenge from Sheamus as passed along by The Miz and John Morrison.

The PPV airs on July 19th on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s Smackdown.

