Bar Fight Set For The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

WWE will have a bar fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, it was announced that Jeff Hardy will face Sheamus in a Bar Fight at the PPV. The match was set up with a segment in which Hardy appeared on MizTV and accepted a challenge from Sheamus as passed along by The Miz and John Morrison.

The PPV airs on July 19th on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s Smackdown.