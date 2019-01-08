wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bar Hype Smackdown Match With The Usos, Top 10 Raw Moments, Sheamus Teases John Cena on Workout Show
– The Bar appear in a new video posted by WWE to hype their non-title match with The Usos on tonight’s Smackdown. If the Usos win, they will earn a future Smackdown Tag Team Championship match:
#TheBar doesn't plan on handing The @WWEUsos another opportunity tonight on #SDLive! @WWECesaro @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/b8snjMdCGd
— WWE (@WWE) January 8, 2019
– WWE posted this week’s Top 10 Raw moments video, which you can see below:
– Sheamus took to Twitter to tease his upcoming Celtic Warrior Workouts episode with John Cena. Sheamus will be releasing the episode soon once his channel’s subscriber count hits a “magic number”:
It’s almost here. Have you subbed yet? When we hit the magic number @JohnCena drops. So Sub Right Now: https://t.co/sH6h6QbTLS pic.twitter.com/nWHZHUc8Aq
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 7, 2019