The Bar Retain Smackdown Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC (Highlights)

– The Bar had to get past two tag teams to retain their Smackdown Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC, and they were up to the task. You can see highlights below from the Triple Threat match, which saw the champions retain against The Usos and The New Day.

The finish saw Xavier Woods enter the ring after dealing with Cesaro, only to be hit by a Brogue Kick from Sheamus for the pinfall. Our full coverage of WWE TLC is here.