The Bar Retain Smackdown Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC (Highlights)
– The Bar had to get past two tag teams to retain their Smackdown Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC, and they were up to the task. You can see highlights below from the Triple Threat match, which saw the champions retain against The Usos and The New Day.
The finish saw Xavier Woods enter the ring after dealing with Cesaro, only to be hit by a Brogue Kick from Sheamus for the pinfall. Our full coverage of WWE TLC is here.
3 teams enter, 1 team leaves as YOUR #SDLive #TagTeamChampions! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/GwRuR5RwIt
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018
Would you call this… teamwork? #WWETLC #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/LteQV0mb13
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 17, 2018
The agility of @TrueKofi. The power of @WWECesaro. The quickness of @WWEUsos.
This #TripleThreat for the #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles HAS IT ALL! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/fTJzcmx0Wh
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018
Superkicks aplenty, courtesy of the #UsoPenitentiary! @WWEUsos @WWECesaro #WWETLC #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/kbic5ujbym
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 17, 2018
#TheBar STANDS TALL! @WWESheamus & @WWECesaro get the better of @WWEUsos & #TheNewDay to retain the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles! #WWETLC #AndStill pic.twitter.com/FHT7d4QGZG
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018
Ice, Ice Sheamy…
Too cold, too cold. #AndStill @WWECesaro @WWESheamus #WWETLC #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/Pxdarhf7It
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 17, 2018