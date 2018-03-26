wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bar Takes Shot At Braun Strowman, Fans Polled On Brock Lesnar Suplexing Roman Reigns, Celebrities at Kids Choice Awards Shout Out WWE
March 26, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a video of The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) taking shots at Braun Strowman before they beat Titus Worldwide and the Club.
.@WWECesaro and @WWESheamus are highly doubtful that @BraunStrowman can find a tag team partner before #WrestleMania… #WWEKitchener pic.twitter.com/TCrBKwHaca
— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2018
– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans how many times Brock Lesnar will suplex Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 34. 60% voted for “over 10” while 28% voted between 5 & 10 and 12% less than 5.
– WWE has posted highlights of celebrities at the Kids Choice Awards talking about WWE with Cathy Kelley.