WWE News: The Bar Takes Shot At Braun Strowman, Fans Polled On Brock Lesnar Suplexing Roman Reigns, Celebrities at Kids Choice Awards Shout Out WWE

– WWE has posted a video of The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) taking shots at Braun Strowman before they beat Titus Worldwide and the Club.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans how many times Brock Lesnar will suplex Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 34. 60% voted for “over 10” while 28% voted between 5 & 10 and 12% less than 5.

– WWE has posted highlights of celebrities at the Kids Choice Awards talking about WWE with Cathy Kelley.