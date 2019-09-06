wrestling / News
Bar Wrestling 43: The Wildest Ride In The Wilderness Results
– Full results from Bar Wrestling 43: The Wildest Ride In The Wilderness Results, which was held on September 4 from American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park, California.
* Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) def. Wakanda Vice (Scorpio Sky & Watts)
* Jungle Boy def. Royce Isaacs
* Dom Kubrick & Heather Monroe def. Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford
* Killer Kross def. Jake Atlas
* Andy Brown, Joey Ryan & Tyler Bateman def. The RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma) & Ryan Taylor
* Ivelisse def. Ray Rosas
* Diego Valles def. John Hennigan and Luchasaurus
@BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/nYaRObylI5
— Rich (@King_OfSports) September 5, 2019
holy shit!! @thePenelopeFord @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/e5vuB8ymBm
— Rich (@King_OfSports) September 5, 2019
@iamjakeatlas plans on going airborne but @realKILLERkross has other plans @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/5S0GxObzMr
— Robert Collard (@RobertCollard) September 5, 2019
damn!!! @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/ADwW3HMCYr
— Rich (@King_OfSports) September 5, 2019
AGAINST ALL ODDS, DIEGO DEFEATS @luchasaurus AND @TheRealMorrison @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/aNAt8uERbf
— Robert Collard (@RobertCollard) September 5, 2019
