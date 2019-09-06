– Full results from Bar Wrestling 43: The Wildest Ride In The Wilderness Results, which was held on September 4 from American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park, California.

* Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) def. Wakanda Vice (Scorpio Sky & Watts)

* Jungle Boy def. Royce Isaacs

* Dom Kubrick & Heather Monroe def. Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford

* Killer Kross def. Jake Atlas

* Andy Brown, Joey Ryan & Tyler Bateman def. The RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma) & Ryan Taylor

* Ivelisse def. Ray Rosas

* Diego Valles def. John Hennigan and Luchasaurus