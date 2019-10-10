wrestling
Bar Wrestling 45 Results: Rock N’ Roll Express Compete In Main Event
– Bar Wrestling held it’s “You Got It, Dude” show on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, California. The results were, per Fightful:
* Heather Monroe, Dom Kubrick, & Jake Atlas def. Andy Brown, Tyler Bateman, & Ray Rosas
* Eli Everfly def. Watts
* Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) def. Taya Valkyrie & Joey Ryan
* Daga def. Brian Cage
* Tessa Blanchard def. Miranda Alize
* Rock N’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK)
If you haven’t been, @BarWrestling is fun pic.twitter.com/rVmuCIgSFo
— Razzle (@MyNameisRazzle2) October 10, 2019
The @BarWrestling cheered for me tonight 🤷🏼♀️ You’ve changed 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YvSs18LdjZ
— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) October 10, 2019
For the first time in over 30 years, The Rock N' Roll Express are wrestling in Los Angeles. @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/7T8Lmbyeio
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) October 10, 2019
@MirandaAlize_ with the spear on @Tess_Blanchard here at @BarWrestling! pic.twitter.com/EjaYLzb6b2
— The Jag (@akathejag) October 10, 2019
@Daga_wrestler showing love to the late great #EddieGuerrero and the @BarWrestling crowd is loving it! pic.twitter.com/jGBfrQ4sCF
— Make Me A Fan (@MakeMeAFan316) October 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Billy Gunn Being Burned Out in 2004, Leaving For TNA and Forming Voodoo Kin Mafia
- Eric Bischoff on How His Relationship With Vince McMahon Has Changed Over the Years
- Carmella on Receiving Death Threats After Cory Graves’ Ex-Wife Accused Her of Breaking Up Their Marriage
- Jon Moxley Reveals Chris Jericho Called Him First to Come Work for AEW, Jericho Didn’t Like Getting Handed a Script and Being Told What to Say