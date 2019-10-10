Bar Wrestling 45 Results: Rock N’ Roll Express Compete In Main Event

– Bar Wrestling held it’s “You Got It, Dude” show on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, California. The results were, per Fightful:

* Heather Monroe, Dom Kubrick, & Jake Atlas def. Andy Brown, Tyler Bateman, & Ray Rosas

* Eli Everfly def. Watts

* Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) def. Taya Valkyrie & Joey Ryan

* Daga def. Brian Cage

* Tessa Blanchard def. Miranda Alize

* Rock N’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK)

The @BarWrestling cheered for me tonight 🤷🏼‍♀️ You’ve changed 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YvSs18LdjZ — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) October 10, 2019

For the first time in over 30 years, The Rock N' Roll Express are wrestling in Los Angeles. @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/7T8Lmbyeio — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) October 10, 2019