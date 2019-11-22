wrestling / News

Bar Wrestling 48: A Series of Elimination Events Results: Brian Cage In Tag Action

November 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brian Cage

Bar Wrestling held their 48th event, subtitled “A Series of Elimination Events”, last night at the American Legion Post in Los Angeles, California. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Elimination Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Dom Kubrick, Douglas James, Eli Everfly & Lucas Riley defeat The Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & Tome Filip), Chris Bey & Cody Vance

– Elimination Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Brian Cage, Chris Masters, Killer Kross & Royce Isaacs defeat The RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma), Russ Taylor & Watts

– Elimination Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Kylie Rae, Miranda Alize, Ruby Raze & Tiana Ringer defeat Jervis Cottonbelly, Joey Ryan, Kikutaro & Super Panda

– Elimination Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre), Andy Brown & Ray Rosas defeat B-Boy, Matt Sydal, Rocky Romero & Willie Mack

