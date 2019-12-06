Bar Wrestling 49 Results 12.4.19: Brian Cage, Taya Valkyrie & More in Action

– Bar Wrestling held their latest show on Wednesday night in Los Angeles featuring the likes of Brian Cage, Taya Valkyrie and more. The results are below per PWInsider:

* Ryan Taylor submits Lucas Riley

* The Leftovers (Ray Rosas & Uptown Andy Brown) defeat Yuma & Watts

* Taya Valkyrie over Miranda Alize

* 6 person tag match scheduled for 1 fall with special guest referee Gail Kim: Anthony Greene & Platinum Hunnies vs. Joey Ryan, Heather Monroe & Laura James. The Killer Baes are back for one night and the place goes banana. Anthony Greene has problems with the referee Gail Kim. She runs the ropes and makes Greene look a fool with a hurricanrana. Joey Ryan is blinded by powder and gives the Platinum Hunnies each a boobplex and then does the same to the Baes. The two women attack each opposing man. Killer Baes pin Greene with the Hunnies pinning Joey Ryan at the same time. Kim counts the 3 and declares both teams win.

* Brian Cage defeats Chris Bey.

* Los Luchas defeat Jake Atlas & Dom Kubrick in the main event.