Bar Wrestling 49 Results: Gail Kim Works As Referee
Bar Wrestling held their 49th show last night, Invasion of the Secret Santas, at the Bootleg Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Gail Kim and Taya Valkyie were among those featured. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Russ Taylor def. Lucas Riley
– The Leftovers (Andy Brown & Ray Rosas) def. Watts & Yuma
– Taya Valkyrie def. Miranda Alize
– The Killer Baes (Heather Monroe & Laura James) & Joey Ryan vs. The Platinum Hunnies (Angel Sinclair & Ava Everett) & Anthony Greene ended in a double pin. Gail Kim was the special guest referee.
– Brian Cage def. Chris Bey
– Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) def. Dom Kubrick & Jake Atlas
@gailkimITSME still has it!!! 😮😮😮
the Girls rule over the boys @Heatherisme#LauraJames@AvaEverett_@Angel_Sinclair_@BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/xYd33a614z
— Rich (@King_OfSports) December 5, 2019
@DashingChrisBey is in the house at @BarWrestling!
Follow @MakeMeAFan316 pic.twitter.com/5nN2YqBy1w
— Make Me A Fan (@MakeMeAFan316) December 5, 2019
@DomKubrick and @iamjakeatlas with the tandem move off the top rope here at @BarWrestling!
Follow @MakeMeAFan316 pic.twitter.com/9R0eZ7o1wn
— Make Me A Fan (@MakeMeAFan316) December 5, 2019
@TheTayaValkyrie at @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/TI902F2kl2
— Justin Cotterell (@justin_cesi) December 5, 2019
Triple dick flip from @JoeyRyanOnline onto @retroag @AvaEverett_ and @Angel_Sinclair_ @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/WVXCERqpX9
— Robhausen Collhausen RULES ASS (@RobertCollard) December 5, 2019
