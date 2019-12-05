Bar Wrestling 49 Results: Gail Kim Works As Referee

Bar Wrestling held their 49th show last night, Invasion of the Secret Santas, at the Bootleg Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Gail Kim and Taya Valkyie were among those featured. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Russ Taylor def. Lucas Riley

– The Leftovers (Andy Brown & Ray Rosas) def. Watts & Yuma

– Taya Valkyrie def. Miranda Alize

– The Killer Baes (Heather Monroe & Laura James) & Joey Ryan vs. The Platinum Hunnies (Angel Sinclair & Ava Everett) & Anthony Greene ended in a double pin. Gail Kim was the special guest referee.

– Brian Cage def. Chris Bey

– Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) def. Dom Kubrick & Jake Atlas