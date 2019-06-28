Joey Ryan’s Bar Wrestling held their “Two Sweet” show on June 27 to celebrate the promotions two year anniversary. Results from the show:

– Dom Kubrick & Jake Atlas def. Andy Brown & Tyler Bateman

– Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) def. Gentleman Jervis & Ricky Starks

– BHK & Yuma def. Ryan Taylor & Watts

– Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus def. Joey Ryan & Shawn Spears

– Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas def. David Arquette & RJ City

– The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) def. Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre)