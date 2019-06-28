wrestling / News
Bar Wrestling “Two Sweet” Results: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus Battle Shawn Spears & Joey Ryan
Joey Ryan’s Bar Wrestling held their “Two Sweet” show on June 27 to celebrate the promotions two year anniversary. Results from the show:
– Dom Kubrick & Jake Atlas def. Andy Brown & Tyler Bateman
– Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) def. Gentleman Jervis & Ricky Starks
– BHK & Yuma def. Ryan Taylor & Watts
– Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus def. Joey Ryan & Shawn Spears
– Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas def. David Arquette & RJ City
– The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) def. Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre)
Highlights x @BarWrestling
⚡️ @boy_myth_legend
⚡️ @JudasDraven
⚡️ @JoeyRyanOnline
⚡️ @PERFECT10N pic.twitter.com/7GHxpAaJ0w
— Anthony Valadez (@anthonyvaladez) June 28, 2019
Highlights x @BarWrestling
⚡️@yumabooma
⚡️ @DarthWatts
⚡️ @RyanTaylolz
⚡️ #BHK pic.twitter.com/jeKG77je6y
— Anthony Valadez (@anthonyvaladez) June 28, 2019
@BarWrestling #wrestling @DavidArquette is a legend pic.twitter.com/OWCoBXJvoz
— Anissa Barr (@AnissaBarrr) June 28, 2019
Enjoy pic.twitter.com/MHZVNqPaAW
— Alvaro Lopez (@AlvaroL420) June 28, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Even More on When Bischoff and Heyman Will Assume New Creative Roles, If XFL Had Anything To Do With It
- Conflicting Reports On If Triple H Declined Executive Director Role for Smackdown Live
- Tommy Dreamer Reveals That He Considered Murdering Paul Heyman and Himself At WrestleMania 17
- Mark Henry Recalls Threatening Shawn Michaels Backstage After Crutches Prank, How Vince McMahon Reacted To It