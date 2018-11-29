Bar Wrestling Results 11.28.18: Brian Cage vs. Brody King Main Events

Credit: Pwinsider.com:

* Taya Valkyrie & PJ Black d. DoomFly (Deliah Doom & Eli Everfly) with a double pin.

* Killer Kross pins Luchasaurus after being distracted and hit with a bucket by Scarlett Bordeaux.

* Wakanda Vice (Eric Watts & Scorpio Sky) d. PPRay (Professional Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas)

* Heather Monroe pins Tyler Bateman after ref gets distracted and she lands a kick to the groin.

* Willie Mack & DLo Brown d. RockNES Monsters (YUMA & BHK). Brown pins YUMA after Sky High.

* Main Event- Brian Cage pins Brody King

* Very nice crowd for a rainy Wednesday night in Los Angeles. In attendance were John Hennigan, David Arquette, Buggy Nova & Paul London.