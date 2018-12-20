Bar Wrestling Results 12.19.18: PJ Black & Luchasaurus in Action

12.19.18 Bar Wrestling: Mistletoe Can Be Deadly If Eat It Results from Los Angeles, CA

Credit Eric Denton and Pwinsider.com

* Ray Rosas pinned Aaron Solow.

* Nicole Savoy defeated Delilah Doom and Shotzi Blackheart.

* PJ Black pinned Luchasaurus.

* Killer Baes defeated The RockNES Monsters.

* Eli Everfly pinned Jungle Boy.

* Wakanda Vice (Scorpio Sky & Eric Watts) defeated Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Tyler Bateman).

* Scorpio Sky challenges the Bar Wrestling roster to come up with a trio team to take on SCU on 1/16