wrestling / News
Bar Wrestling Results 12.19.18: PJ Black & Luchasaurus in Action
December 20, 2018 | Posted by
12.19.18 Bar Wrestling: Mistletoe Can Be Deadly If Eat It Results from Los Angeles, CA
Credit Eric Denton and Pwinsider.com
* Ray Rosas pinned Aaron Solow.
* Nicole Savoy defeated Delilah Doom and Shotzi Blackheart.
* PJ Black pinned Luchasaurus.
* Killer Baes defeated The RockNES Monsters.
* Eli Everfly pinned Jungle Boy.
* Wakanda Vice (Scorpio Sky & Eric Watts) defeated Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Tyler Bateman).
* Scorpio Sky challenges the Bar Wrestling roster to come up with a trio team to take on SCU on 1/16