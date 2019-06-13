Bar Wrestling Results 6.12.19 From Los Angeles

– Bar Wrestling results from the Bootleg Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Check out the full results below and Wrestling with Demons for more of my results.

* Yuma and BHK beat Andy Brown and Brandon Cutler when BHK pinned Culter after a stomp off the top rope and neckbreaker double team finisher.

* WATTS pinned Luchasaurus.

* Phoenix Star and Zokre beat Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom. They all showed respect to each other after.

* Scorpio Sky pinned Tyler Bateman.

Intermission

* Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo beat Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas.

* Jake Atlas, Heather Monroe, and Dom Kubrick beat Joey Ryan, Taya Valkyrie, and Sonny Kiss when Altas and Monroe pinned Ryan after a LGBDDT by Atlas.

The next show is 6/27/19 with their two year anniversary at the American Legion in Baldwin Park, California. Penta El 0M, Rey Fenix, David Arquette, Shawn Spears, Jungle Boy, Brian Cage, Jake Atlas, Delilah Doom, Eli Everfly, Luchasaurus, and of course Joey Ryan, have all been announced for the show.

Tickets are available here. This show will be available on Highspots Wrestling Network within the next several days.