Bar Wrestling Results 7.12.19: Tessa Blanchard Beats Daga, Kiera Hogan vs. Joey Ryan, More
– Bar Wrestling had another event last night to celebrate the marriage of Brian Cage and Melissa Santos at the American Legion Post. Below are some results from the Bar Wrestling card, courtesy of Fightful. Some clips and images from the event that were posted on social media are also available.
* Four Way Match: Teddy Hart def. Rich Swann, Chris Dickinson and Andy Brown
* Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx) def. Ryan Taylor & Watts
* Tyler Bateman def. Gentleman Jervis
* Tessa Blanchard def. Daga
* BHK & Yuma def. Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend)
* Kiera Hogan def. Joey Ryan
* Orange Cassidy def. Ray Rosas
Next @BarWrestling it’s going to be freshly squeezed dick vs pumping machine!!! pic.twitter.com/aKuJJEcZMY
— Anissa Barr (@AnissaBarrr) July 13, 2019
@orangecassidy got the biggest pop of the night @BarWrestling here's a taste of him vs @RayRosas pic.twitter.com/AExEcV3S2T
— Shawn (@dashawns2cents) July 13, 2019
💎 are forever @BarWrestling #barwrestling pic.twitter.com/VvkvwdQbQK
— TheSpicollinator (@spicollinator) July 13, 2019
Annnnnnd there go the cakes @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/4U7hqryIDV
— Sandy R (@sandradeeflat) July 13, 2019
impressive DDT's by @Tess_Blanchard @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/QfwbNeSGGv
— Rich (@King_OfSports) July 13, 2019
Ray goes through the 2 cakes! Orange Cassidy gets the win!@socaluncensored @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/ELUUk9bh8p
— Chad #TheChaosColumn (@ChaosNOrder626) July 13, 2019
So unorthodox.@socaluncensored @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/uqbQgmZH2P
— Chad #TheChaosColumn (@ChaosNOrder626) July 13, 2019
