Bar Wrestling Results 7.12.19: Tessa Blanchard Beats Daga, Kiera Hogan vs. Joey Ryan, More

– Bar Wrestling had another event last night to celebrate the marriage of Brian Cage and Melissa Santos at the American Legion Post. Below are some results from the Bar Wrestling card, courtesy of Fightful. Some clips and images from the event that were posted on social media are also available.

* Four Way Match: Teddy Hart def. Rich Swann, Chris Dickinson and Andy Brown

* Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx) def. Ryan Taylor & Watts

* Tyler Bateman def. Gentleman Jervis

* Tessa Blanchard def. Daga

* BHK & Yuma def. Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend)

* Kiera Hogan def. Joey Ryan

* Orange Cassidy def. Ray Rosas