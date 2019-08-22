wrestling / News

Bar Wrestling Results 8.21.19: John Hennigan, Taya Valkyrie, Tenille Dashwood, and More in Action

August 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Bar Wrestling held its Don’t Talk To Me Before I’ve Had My Coffee event last night in Los Angeles, California at the Bootleg Theater. John Hennigan and Taya Valkyrie los in the main event to Heather Monroe and Jake Atlas. Below are some results, courtesy of Eric Denton and PWInsider.

* Fatal Four Way Lucha Rules Tag Match: RockNes Monsters (YUMA & BHK) defeat Eye Candy Elliot & GPA, Jordan Oliver & Isaias Velasquez Brandon Cutler & Gentleman Jervis Cottonbelly

* WATTS pins Dom Kubrick.

* Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) beat Uptown Andy Brown and Tyler Bateman.

* Delilah Doom pins Joey Ryan.

* A Boy, A Boy & His Dinosaur (Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) beat PPRAY (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) and a fan named “Diego” (Ray Rosas trainee “B-Minus.)

* Tenille Dashwood pins Shozti Blackheart with a Shinning Wizard.

* Heather Monroe & Jake Atlas over John Hennigan and Taya Valkyrie.

