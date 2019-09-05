wrestling / News

Bar Wrestling Results 9.4.19: Luchasaurus & John Hennigan in Triple Threat Main Event, More

September 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Luchasaurus AEW All Out

– Bar Wrestling held its latest show in Baldwin Park, California on Wednesday night with a Luchasaurus vs. John Hennigan vs. Diego Valles main event. The results from the show were, per SoCalUncensored.com:

* Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) defeated Wakanda Vice (Scorpio Sky & Watts).

* Jungle Boy defeated Royce Isaacs.

* Heather Monroe and Dom Kubrick defeated Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian.

* Killer Kross defeated Jake Atlas.

* Andy Brown, Tyler Bateman, and Joey Ryan defeated RockNES Monsters (Yuma and BHK), and Ryan Taylor.

* Ivelisse defeated Ray Rosas.

* Diego Valles defeated John Hennigan and Luchasaurus.

@barwrestling 43 The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness

Its already a wild night here at @barwrestling

