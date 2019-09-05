wrestling / News
Bar Wrestling Results 9.4.19: Luchasaurus & John Hennigan in Triple Threat Main Event, More
– Bar Wrestling held its latest show in Baldwin Park, California on Wednesday night with a Luchasaurus vs. John Hennigan vs. Diego Valles main event. The results from the show were, per SoCalUncensored.com:
* Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) defeated Wakanda Vice (Scorpio Sky & Watts).
* Jungle Boy defeated Royce Isaacs.
* Heather Monroe and Dom Kubrick defeated Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian.
* Killer Kross defeated Jake Atlas.
* Andy Brown, Tyler Bateman, and Joey Ryan defeated RockNES Monsters (Yuma and BHK), and Ryan Taylor.
* Ivelisse defeated Ray Rosas.
* Diego Valles defeated John Hennigan and Luchasaurus.
