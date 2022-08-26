wrestling / News

Barb Wire Massacre Challenge Laid Out For Impact Victory Road

August 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Callihan has laid out the challenge for a Barb Wire Massacre at Impact Victory Road next month. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Callihan challenged Moose and Steve Maclin to the hardcore stipulation match for the September 23rd Impact! Plus event.

The match is the first proposed for the event, which will take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

