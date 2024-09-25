Bárbaro Cavernario Announced For MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto

Major League Wrestling has announced that Bárbaro Cavernario has been added to the upcoming MLW x CMLL event Lucha Apocalypto. Lucha Apocalypto happens on November 9 in Chicago.

With the primal ferocity of a caveman and the ruthless determination of a true rudo, Bárbaro Cavernario is lucha libre’s madman. Since his debut in 2008, he quickly rose through the ranks of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), where his savage in-ring style and unpredictable antics made him one of the most feared competitors in Mexico. Cavernario’s raw, barbaric approach to fights sets him apart, as he channels an untamed energy every time he steps into the ring.

Cavernario’s ability to dominate was evident when he main evented the sold-out MLW Azteca Lucha in May against Místico, demonstrating his status as a top-tier luchador.

As Bárbaro Cavernario prepares to return to Chicago on November 9, the madman is ready for war, embracing his primal instincts to conquer anyone who dares to stand in his way. A true barbarian of the ring, Bárbaro Cavernario is set to unleash chaos once more.

As a thank you to Chicago fans for selling out Chicago for our May 11 event a half-month in advance, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

