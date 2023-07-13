wrestling / News
New Behind-the-Scenes Video for Barbie Features A Look at John Cena’s Mermaid Ken
July 13, 2023
IHollywoodTV has a new behind-the-scenes clip for Barbie, which features a look at John Cena as Mermaid Ken. He shows up at around 18:52 in the video, wearing a blonde wig. Barbie opens in theaters on July 21.
