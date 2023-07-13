wrestling / News

New Behind-the-Scenes Video for Barbie Features A Look at John Cena’s Mermaid Ken

July 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena WWE Mountain Dew Major Melon Image Credit: Mountain Dew

IHollywoodTV has a new behind-the-scenes clip for Barbie, which features a look at John Cena as Mermaid Ken. He shows up at around 18:52 in the video, wearing a blonde wig. Barbie opens in theaters on July 21.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Barbie, John Cena, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading