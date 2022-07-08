wrestling / News

Baron Black vs. Lil Scrappy To Main Event Battle Slam: The Takeover

July 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Baron Black Lil Scrappy Battle Slam: The Takeover Image Credit: Battle Slam

The main event is set for Battle Slam: The Takeover with Baron Black in action. Battle Slam announced on Thursday that Black will face rapper Lil Scrappy after the two began to feud at June’s Battle Slam Fight For ATL.

You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on July 28th. You can find out more here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Battle Slam, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading