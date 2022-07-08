wrestling / News
Baron Black vs. Lil Scrappy To Main Event Battle Slam: The Takeover
The main event is set for Battle Slam: The Takeover with Baron Black in action. Battle Slam announced on Thursday that Black will face rapper Lil Scrappy after the two began to feud at June’s Battle Slam Fight For ATL.
You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on July 28th. You can find out more here.
#BATTLESLAM • THE TAKEOVER
Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop Showcase
M A I N • E V E N T
BARON BLACK vs LIL SCRAPPY
7. 28. 2022 • ATLANTA,GA
🎟https://t.co/OfFZsYSptq pic.twitter.com/hb8w1JxHQ1
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) July 8, 2022
