Baron Corbin Advances to King of the Ring Finals on Raw (Pics, Video)

September 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Baron Corbin is competing for the King of the Ring at Clash of Champions after winning his triple threat match on Raw. Corbin defeated Ricochet and Samoa Joe to move into the finals, where he will face either Elias or Chad Gable at the PPV.

You can see pics and video of the match below. The finals take place at the PPV this coming Sunday and will air live on WWE Network.

