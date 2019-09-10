wrestling / News
Baron Corbin Advances to King of the Ring Finals on Raw (Pics, Video)
– Baron Corbin is competing for the King of the Ring at Clash of Champions after winning his triple threat match on Raw. Corbin defeated Ricochet and Samoa Joe to move into the finals, where he will face either Elias or Chad Gable at the PPV.
You can see pics and video of the match below. The finals take place at the PPV this coming Sunday and will air live on WWE Network.
The throne could be slipping away from @BaronCorbinWWE!#RAW #KingOfTheRing @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/7pdqIU3baL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 10, 2019
Love him or hate him, he just did this.#RAW #KingOfTheRing @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/XQWDVeUu1k
— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2019
🎶 Upside-down, you're turnin' me 🎶#RAW #KingOfTheRing @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/tOZK94wrRw
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 10, 2019
How CLUTCH is @SamoaJoe, right?! #RAW #KingOfTheRing pic.twitter.com/5WKoAqRyda
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 10, 2019
Choosing just one opponent to focus on? Nah, this is a #TripleThreat Match and @KingRicochet is NOT holding back! #RAW #KingOfTheRing pic.twitter.com/uDQCk5MLgA
— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2019
HE HAS DONE IT.@BaronCorbinWWE just punched his ticket to the FINALS of the #KingOfTheRing tournament! #RAW pic.twitter.com/7DEkOmSTOl
— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2019
Is it time for @BaronCorbinWWE to take his place as KING? #RAW #KingOfTheRing pic.twitter.com/DgCOyW1vrV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 10, 2019