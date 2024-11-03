wrestling / News

Baron Corbin Agrees With Fan Who Suggests WWE ‘Fumbled The Bag’ With Him

November 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Baron Corbin WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Baron Corbin seems to agree with a fan that WWE made a mistake in letting him go from the company. As previously reported, Corbin was one of three talents cut from the company, including Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox.

The fan wrote: “WWE fumbled the bag letting you go.

Corbin replied: “I appreciate that and feel the same.

