Baron Corbin Agrees With Fan Who Suggests WWE ‘Fumbled The Bag’ With Him
November 2, 2024 | Posted by
Baron Corbin seems to agree with a fan that WWE made a mistake in letting him go from the company. As previously reported, Corbin was one of three talents cut from the company, including Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox.
The fan wrote: “WWE fumbled the bag letting you go.”
Corbin replied: “I appreciate that and feel the same.”
Baron Corbin replies to a fan who says WWE fumbled the bag with him. pic.twitter.com/CVVv9CvCA1
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) November 2, 2024