Various News: Baron Corbin and Nikki Cross Replace Top Stars At Signing, Roman Reigns Feeling Good Before RAW, Character Likely To Be Written Off In Impact

July 8, 2019
Baron Corbin Bald 1 WWE Raw

– Baron Corbin and Nikki Cross replaced Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss at a signing today at the Connor’s Cure fundraiser at a California Pizza Kitchen location in New Jersey.

– Roman Reigns said he was feeling good today and asked Shane McMahon if he wanted to reconsider their match tonight. Shane will team with Drew McIntyre against Reigns and a partner of Shane’s choosing. If The Undertaker interferes, he will be removed from their match at Extreme Rules.

– Rafael Morfi finished with Impact Wrestling so his character Rolondo Mendez will likely be written off TV soon.

Baron Corbin, Nikki Cross, Roman Reigns

