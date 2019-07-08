Various News: Baron Corbin and Nikki Cross Replace Top Stars At Signing, Roman Reigns Feeling Good Before RAW, Character Likely To Be Written Off In Impact

– Baron Corbin and Nikki Cross replaced Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss at a signing today at the Connor’s Cure fundraiser at a California Pizza Kitchen location in New Jersey.

It’s PIZZA 🍕 with a purpose today! @BaronCorbinWWE and @NikkiCrossWWE are signing at California Pizza at The Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, NJ! All the proceeds go directly to @ConnorsCure. pic.twitter.com/e2jaCymxHA — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) July 8, 2019

– Roman Reigns said he was feeling good today and asked Shane McMahon if he wanted to reconsider their match tonight. Shane will team with Drew McIntyre against Reigns and a partner of Shane’s choosing. If The Undertaker interferes, he will be removed from their match at Extreme Rules.

I’m feeling pretty good today, sure you don’t want change the rules again and pick another partner for your team? 😂#Raw https://t.co/tpnaOXJ21B — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 8, 2019

– Rafael Morfi finished with Impact Wrestling so his character Rolondo Mendez will likely be written off TV soon.