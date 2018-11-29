Baron Corbin: Another Worst Authority Figure Ever

Many of my opinions regarding professional wrestling have changed over the years. People I loved watching in the ring over the years became unwatchable. People I hated watching in the ring grew to be among my favorites. Concepts that were stale became fresh, while fresh ideas in 2004 wouldn’t be anything I’d want to see now.

One thing that hasn’t changed is my disdain for wrestling shows overly focused on authority figures. I’ve said it thousands of times: one of the best things about pro wrestling pre-Monday Night War was the lack of a President or Commissioner or General Manager or whoever that had to be on screen every show to make every single match.

Sure, there was still somebody in charge. The WWF had President Jack “On The Take” Tunney (will you stop), while the NWA had guys like Jim Crockett & Bob Giegel & the various territories had their promoters that we knew ran the show & made the matches. They’d all appear on TV from time to time to deliver fines & suspensions, announce stipulations & address other fairly important matters. They never outstayed their welcome, and they were always there to conduct some form of business. More importantly than that, they weren’t out for themselves. (Well, most of the promoters were, but at least they acted like honest people on television.)

You never saw an episode of WWF Wrestling Challenge start with Jack Tunney walking down to the ring ready to address the people. The NWA President would occasionally make an unpopular decision, but it was always due to something that had happened that the promotion couldn’t stand behind. Magunum TA or Dusty Rhodes would get fined or suspended of whatever because they hit an official or an executive during a melee or out of temporary rage. It wasn’t because the NWA wanted to screw over a popular wrestler. They would have preferred that their top good guys be in the ring every night to draw that money. Occasionally a promoter or an owner would act like a jackass in another territory to build a feud between promotions, but that would be explained away as that crazy outlaw mudshow promotion doing something to rile the friendly old owner up.

The idea of an evil authority figure didn’t happen until the New World Order came along. They wanted to take over World Championship Wrestling, and one of the best ways to do that was to get WCW’s Executive Vice President & host of Monday Nitro on their side. It helped that Eric Bischoff wasn’t especially likeable anyway. Even when he was a milquetoast announcer he seemed like a prettyboy suckup. Turning him heel only seemed natural, and he was outstanding in the role. He was so effective as an evil authority figure that other wrestling promotions were bound to take notice.

That’s how we ended up with the last two decades of professional wrestling.

Vince McMahon saw how good business was for WCW with evil on top, and decided he needed to be an evil boss too. Everybody already thought he was an asshole anyway, so why not go with it? We all know what happened from there. McMahon found the perfect foil in Stone Cold Steve Austin & business boomed to the point where he owned the wrestling world.

When you take over the world while an evil authority figure is taking up a ton of television time, there isn’t much motivation to change up the formula. It’s an easy formula to play out every week too, and when you’re producing hours upon hours of television every week you need all the help you can get. Put some wrestlers out there, have them yammer, have authority figure come out and make a match. Easy. We’ve ended up with a never-ending parade of authority figures on Raw, SmackDown, ECW, NXT, 205 Live & Saturday Morning Slam through the years. They’ve varied in type & effectiveness.

The evil ones

Eric Bischoff took his ruthlessness to WWE & became Raw’s first general manager in 2002. He still ranks among the best GMs as far as getting heat goes, and set a standard in assholery for future authority figures to follow. Paul Heyman also had experience running a wrestling company along with experience being an insufferable jackass, so he was perfect for the roles of SmackDown general manager & ECW representative when he held them. Vickie Guerrero was slow to grow into the role, but once she did she became one of WWE’s most hated characters. William Regal had effective stints as Commissioner & as Raw General Manager where he ranged from comedy heel to vengeful King of the Ring.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Stephanie McMahon & Triple H here, who are good in their roles when they’re limited. The Authority has a tendency to wear out their welcome real quick, and to bury pretty much everybody on the roster. Which makes it great when somebody gets one over on them, but does nothing for everybody else on the roster. The good doesn’t outweigh the bad from where I sit…but they are good talkers and do get heat.

The friendly ones

There have been some babyfaces over the years, mostly confined to SmackDown. Shane McMahon has exhibited some of the trademark McMahon assholish tendencies over the years, but more often than not he’s been the voice of reason within the family. We complain when he gets into the ring, but his feuds do generally get other people over. AJ Styles kicking Shane’s ass to the point where he earned Shane’s respect helped establish AJ as SmackDown’s top good guy.

There are countless current & former wrestlers that got assigned positions of authority to keep them on television. Stone Cold Steve Austin was a Sheriff for awhile, which was funny. Daniel Bryan & Paige have both served as SmackDown General Manager to give them something to do while neck injuries keep them on the shelf. Both have been fine at the role, even if you’d rather see them doing something else.

My all-time favorite has to be Theodore Long. He was a master at coming out during arguments, making tag team matches & saying “HOLLA HOLLA HOLLA”. If there has to be an on-screen authority figure, that’s what I’m cool with.

Less than good, but not entirely their fault

WWE’s trotted out some people as authority figures that I figure had to be a rib on the performer, the audience or both. We later found out that Mike Adamle had been suffering from epileptic seizures for decades, and in 2017 he was diagnosed with dementia & signs of CTE. We obviously didn’t know any of this during his tenure with WWE in 2008, so he just seemed like a guy in way over his head. After struggling through stints as an interviewer & play by play announcer, Adamle was promoted into Raw’s General Manager role. It seemed like there was no real reason for this other than to entertain somebody backstage.

Athletic careers take their toll on the body & mind, and you see it as these individuals grow older. Mick Foley & Kurt Angle were both very effective authority figures back in the early 2000s. When they came back to Raw in the mid-2010s, they weren’t the same men. They weren’t as witty as they had been, and were more prone to mistake than they were back in the day. They weren’t terrible by any stretch, but they didn’t live up to the expectations fans had for them.

Then you had John Laurinaitis, who was never particularly charismatic to begin with. His general uselessness was part of his charm though, and we all fondly remember Big Johnny’s stint as GM of SmackDown & eventually Raw.

I’ve laid this all out because I have a question. It’s been bugging me for awhile now. As I’ve seen things play out on Raw over the past several months, I see a lot of things in flux. Roman Reigns being out of the mix certainly wasn’t in the plans. We’re back to having a part-timer as Universal Champion. There’s just a weird energy, or lack thereof that’s hanging over Monday Night Raw these days. Why is there such low energy on Raw these days?

I think it comes from the top. When Monday Night Raw starts off with this guy:

How can we be expected to get excited?

General Manager Baron Corbin? Doesn’t Sound Right.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure that Baron Corbin isn’t a terrible human being. Baron’s social media presence gets rave reviews from Wrestling Twitter. His work inside the ring isn’t the best but it’s not the worst either. His work on the microphone isn’t the best but it’s not the worst either. Corbin is an acceptable WWE Superstar that would fit in fine on either brand’s mid-card.

Sometimes people get pushed beyond their level of ability. That’s the story of life in the workplace. People keep getting promoted until the point where they’re no longer qualified to do their job. Some keep getting promoted even further above their abilities while others fall by the wayside or hold on until retirement age. Or, more likely in this day & age, get laid off.

Baron Corbin did perfectly fine in NXT, well enough to earn a promotion to the main roster. He made an impact early when he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. Winning that battle royal doesn’t seem to matter much, but it’s still impressive when you do it on your first night. The follow-up wasn’t great, as he feuded with the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Jack Swagger & Kalisto while nobody cared.

His big WrestleMania 33 Intercontinental Championship match with Dean Ambrose getting knocked to the Kickoff Show wasn’t a great sign, but things seemed to be looking up when he won SmackDown’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Well, they did until Jinder Mahal beat him in a few seconds, and he struggled through feuds with Shinsuke Nakamura & John Cena. Things didn’t seem to be working out for Corbin, but he kept getting chances and eventually won the United States Championship from AJ Styles at Hell in a Cell.

(Tye Dillinger was also in that match. This was in 2017 and still feels like ages ago in an alternate universe.)

To his credit, Corbin beat the Miz in their champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series, giving SmackDown one more win than they would obtain on 2018’s main show. US Champion seemed like a pretty fair level for him. Some guys are cut out for the secondary title scene and earn money for years doing it. It’s not a bad gig.

Baron wanted more though. He eventually got drafted to Raw and didn’t do much of note for a couple of months until he got noticed by Stephanie McMahon. I can only assume that Baron’s main qualification in Stephanie’s eyes was that he wasn’t doing anything else & had a ton of free time on his hands. Either way, Baron became the Constable of Raw, and eventually the Acting General Manager when Kurt Angle was sent on vacation.

As happens with most heels that obtain some power, Baron’s been taking more & more of it as the weeks pass. He’s also taking up more & more of Raw’s airtime, as he’s involved in multiple talking segments & matches each week. Now, I’m not sure if there’s a connection here or not, but the last couple of Raw episodes have been the most panned of 2018.

This week’s Raw started out with approximately forty straight minutes of Baron Corbin. Anybody out there for forty straight minutes gets monotonous. Corbin out there for that long feels like a punishment for people like us that are silly enough to sit through it. Then you get him at the end of the show too, in case you hadn’t seen enough of him earlier.

Odds are it probably won’t last. Corbin has a match with Braun Strowman at TLC where if he wins, he could become the permanent General Manager! If he loses, he’s not the Acting GM or the Constable or whatever anymore. Braun’s got an elbow injury, but there’s probably no reason that should stop him from beating Baron Corbin.

Right?

Let’s hope so. Whether Baron Corbin is the worst in the world or not, Raw being dominated with his presence is pretty brutal. Heck, I fell asleep writing this.