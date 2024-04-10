Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker Address Crowd Following WWE NXT

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker spoke to the NXT audience after tonight’s episode went off the air. As noted, Breakker and Corbin lost the NXT Tag Team Championships on the show and PWInsider reports that they came out after the show ended to chase off Carmelo Hayes before speaking to the crowd.

Corbin thanked the fans and Breakker, noting that Breakker helped him win his first title in the company in six years and that Bron will be WWE World Champion one day. Breakker thanked Corbin and called him a friend, after which they hugged. Breakker said that everything started for him in NXT 2.0 and thanked Shawn Michaels and the coaches, who he said are helping prep the future of WWE. He said for the Wolfdogs, this is not goodbye but instead “see you later.”

PWInsider notes that the speech was recorded and could be released later.